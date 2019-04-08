Three soldiers, dozen militants killed in Cameroon raid

Three Cameroonian soldiers were killed in the locality of Sagme (Far-North), during an assault by Boko Haram militants a dozen of whom also died in the ensuing gunfight, APA learns Monday from the Defense ministry.According to the ministry, the raid took place on Sunday and left three personnel of the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR), an elite unit under the coordination of the Multinational Joint Force (MFF) dead.

Apart from the dozen insurgents killed, over twenty more were apprehended.

The Cameroonian army seized an important “arsenal of war”, consisting of weapons and ammunition as well as motorcycles.

Two vehicles belonging to the insurgents were destroyed.