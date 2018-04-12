Three soldiers injured in Ekondo Titi attacks

Three soldiers have been seriously injured in an attack in Ekondo Titi by armed men on a military convoy accompanying a a truck transporting palm oil from Pamol.

The attack occured on Wednesday when the assailants who were hidden in nearby bushes along the way opened fire on the convoy heading for Kumba injuring the three security forces.

The soldiers sustained injuries in the face, shoulder and arm and were immediately rushed to a military medical facility in Ekondo Titi for first aid before their transfer to Buea for proper treatment.

Military sources say, three of the gunmen were finally “neutralized” in the attack as the lorry succeeded to make its way to Kumba.