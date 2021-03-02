Three South Sudan generals succumb to coronavirus

International › APA

Published on 02.03.2021

Three generals of the South Sudanese army have succumbed to coronavirus, a statement by the military confirmed on Tuesday.The three have been identified as Elijah Alier Ayom, David Manyot Barach and Mabior Maket.

The military says it would collaborate with the generals’ families over their funerals for which a committee has been set up.

The military says it would intensify health safety regulations for its soldiers in a bid to protect them from the coronavirus which has led to the death of at least 95 people since the pandemic reached South Sudan in March last year. 

South Sudan’s coronavirus cases have surpassed 8000 as the WHO criticises the country for a supposedly lax observance of Covid-19 regulations.

Several ministers and their deputies have been taken ill with coronavirus over the past few weeks.

