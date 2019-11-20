International › APA

Happening now

Three suspected border sneakers shot by Rwanda guards

Published on 20.11.2019 at 18h21 by APA News

Rwandan security agents have shot and wounded three smugglers suspected of crossing the border illegally from Uganda at an unapproved point while the rest escaped. The incident in Burera, a district in northern Rwanda took place early on Wednesday, a senior local  administrative official confirmed to APA.  

It comes amidst strained relations between Rwanda and  Uganda which began in February over economic and political disagreements.

The  Executive Secretary of Cyanika sector, Amani Wilson Mwambutsa near the  border with Uganda, confirmed to APA that three wounded men were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to survive their wounds.

Earlier this  month, two Ugandan traders who were shot dead by Rwandan police  officers on patrol while attempting to cross the border to Rwanda at an  unapproved point at Nyagatare a district with a highly porous entry point which mostly used by small-scale traders, from both sides of the border.

In a similar incident, two people were killed in May this year during a shooting incident while attempting to cross the border from Uganda at an unapproved point.

Reports said the incident occurred during the night after Rwandan security forces on patrol intercepted a suspected smuggler on a motorcycle who had crossed the border from Uganda.

During the shooting incident, a Ugandan and Rwandan citizen were killed. 

Smuggling has been described as a  highly profitable business in the border region between Rwanda and  Uganda.

The incident comes after Immigration authorities in  Rwanda deported earlier this week three Ugandans for illegally entering the country.

In August this year, – Rwandan President Paul Kagame met his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri  Museveni in the Angolan capital city Luanda where the two leaders  signed a Memorandum of Understanding  aimed at smoothening relations between the two countries.

In a statement issued at the end of  their meeting that was also witnessed by the leaders of Angola João  Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, Felix Tshisekedi of DR Congo, and Congo’s  Denis Sassou Nguesso, “the summit welcomed the political will of (Rwanda and Uganda) to continue dialogue with a view to finding a solution to existing problems.”

The authorities in Kampala were  accused of hosting, sponsoring, and abetting armed militias – more  specifically the Rwanda National Congress (RNC) and the Democratic  Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) who are waging a war on the government in Kigali.

Kampala denies the accusations.

Tags :



News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top