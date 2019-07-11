Tibor Nagy applauds US travel ban on Cameroon military official

Published on 11.07.2019 at 19h32 by JournalduCameroun

The United States Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Tibor Nagy has applauded the decision of his government to impose a travel ban on a top Cameroon military official on grounds of corruption.

On Tuesday July 9, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo publicly designated “the Republic of Cameroon Inspector General of the Cameroonian Gendarmerie, Colonel Jean Claude Ango Ango, due to his involvement in significant corruption related to transnational wildlife trafficking.”

The public designation of #Cameroon Inspector General of the Gendarmerie, Colonel Jean Claude Ango Ango, demonstrates our commitment to fighting corruption and combating transnational wildlife trafficking.https://t.co/ZxgdzNeM13 pic.twitter.com/fc3fPZ4ac3 — Tibor Nagy (@AsstSecStateAF) July 10, 2019

