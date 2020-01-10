Tibor Nagy meets Kamto to discuss Cameroon’s political situation

The US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Tibor Nagy has met with the leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Maurice Kamto to discuss on the political situation in Cameroon.

Both men met yesterday in the United States as Maurice Kamto continues his tour abroad.

Met with Maurice Kamto today. I reaffirmed U.S. commitment to democracy, peaceful elections, and U.S. support for the Swiss initiative in #Cameroon pic.twitter.com/6i0ROZAwXX — Tibor Nagy (@AsstSecStateAF) January 9, 2020

Tibor Nagy used the opportunity to reaffirm his committment to peaceful elections in Cameroon and stressed for the need of the swiss initiative in mediating in the crisis in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon.

Since leaving jail at the end of last year, this is the first time Kamto is meeting with Tibor Nagy as the CRM leader is expected to hold a rally ij France on February 1.