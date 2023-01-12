Tigray: African peace monitors’ mandate extended

The Africa Commission on Human and People’s Rights (ACHPR) on Thursday disclosed that it has renewed the mandate of the Commission of Inquiry, which is a fact-finding mission on the war in northern Ethiopia, for one more year.In a press statement, ACHPR said it has decided to extend for one more year the mandate of the commission of Inquiry related to the situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia effective from November 12, 2022.

In June 2021, the ACHPR announced an inquiry commission has commenced work in Tigray.

The commission has a mandate to investigate allegations of violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law, and to gather all relevant information so as to determine whether allegations of abuses in the northern Ethiopia war constitute serious and massive violations, according to an ACHPR statement at the time.

The ACHPR is a quasi-judicial body tasked with promoting and protecting human rights and collecting people’s rights throughout the African continent as well as interpreting the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights and considering individual complaints of violations of the charter.

The ACHPR headquarters is based in The Gambian capital Banjul.