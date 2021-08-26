Tigray conflict affects over 4.5m civilians

More than 4.5 million civilians have been affected by the ongoing conflict in northern Ethiopia during the past two months alone, the country’s Minister of Peace has said.Briefing international aid agencies on Wednesday, the minister who also doubles as the Chairperson of the National Emergency Response Coordinating Committee, Muferihat Kamil said more than 500,000 people in Amhara and Afar Regional states have fled their homes due to incursions by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front rebels on civilians.

The unilateral ceasefire by the government was intended to create an atmosphere in which the farmers of Tigray region could carry on with their activities and allow humanitarian operations in the troubled region, the minister said.

She accused the Tigray rebels of waging a direct war on civilians, blocking humanitarian access that leaves millions people vulnerable to the crisis.

“There are now over 1.2 Million displaced people sheltered in various camps in Amhara region,” Muferihat noted.

She said humanitarian support to IDPs in Amhara and Afar regions is being delivered mainly by the government and called on partners to play a role in addressing the challenges.

TPLF fighters have been accused of the brutal killing of more than 200 civilians in Afar region including children, women and elders.

They have also been named in atrocities in several parts of Amhara region where public and private properties including health care institutions and livestock were vandalized.

She said despite these acts of sabotage, at least 321 trucks loaded with humanitarian relief have arrived in Tigray while an additional 112 trucks are in transit to other troubled parts of northern Ethiopia.