Tigray forces move to control strategic towns foiled: Ethiopian Govt

The Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) on Thursday said the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has mobilized forces ranging from children to the elderly, and deployed them in Wollo specifically in Mersa, area and Chifra warfronts in Amhara and Afar regions.ENDF in a statement said TPLF has deployed its forces in three categories. The first category, which is said to be numerically superior, is in the front line of combat operations.

The second layer of the forces is tasked with logistical support. It is also responsible for transporting wounded fighters and looted resources.

The third category is a reserve force waiting for deployment.

The statement further added that the TPLF opened war in the direction of Haik, which is only about thirty kilometers north of Dessie, with the hope of amassing loot from the densely populated and resourceful parts of Wollo.

A huge force was mobilized for this front.

On Wednesday, TPLF spokesperson Getachew Reda claimed that his forces have controlled Haik and put the towns of Dessie and Kombolcha within an artillery weapon firing range.

Information reaching APA confirmed that Haik is not under the control of the TPLF, which the Ethiopian Parliament designated as a terrorist organization. In fact, TPLF has suffered heavy casualties from the battle to capture Haik and advance to Dessie. Furthermore, it has retreated back and is attempting a different route via Boru Selassie, according to local sources.

The statement from the defense force said that TPLF has suffered defeats in the latest battles (which took place in the areas of Wuchale, Haik and Chifra), and that it is not in a position to sustain military combat for a long time.