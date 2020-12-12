Tigray: From conventional to guerilla warfare

Despite every indication that federal government forces have routed the insurgents in Tigray. the guns have still not fallen silent in Ethiopia’s restive region.It is almost two weeks since Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister declared a successful end to what he told the world was a short surgical law and order operation by the national army.

To the non-military mind, it was expected that the capture of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front’s stronghold in Mekele would signal a definitive end to the fighting.

But the military campaign by federal forces against the battle-hardened insurgents is continuing unabated in Sherero, Axum, Abiy Addi, and the border areas between the Amhara and Tigray regions, APA has verified.

When Mekele fell, the insurgents beat what turned out to be a tactical retreat to the hills surrounding the city where they appear to be holding out against a superior force.

But many analysts say it was obvious from the start of the military campaign that the Ethiopian military machine has been stuttering to bring to heel the rebellious TPLF, an armed movement which is no stranger to guerilla war.

Despite most of its leadership being on the run, including Debretsion Gebremichael, the TPLF still retains a powerful ethnic appeal in Tigray which could draw ordinary Tigrayans to its cause.

It was one of the Tigray regional government’s resentment that former ally Prime Minister Ahmed had been obsessed with dismantling this TPLF hegemony built over a thirty-year period when he assumed office in April 2018.

The history of the Ethiopian civil war which eventually toppled one of Africa’s most vile dictators in Mengistu Haile Mariam is replete with accounts of how TPLF fighters had used guerilla hit and run raids as an effective weapon of war.

This most analysts say, would almost certainly be used by the movement in the rugged terrain they know only too well.

Tigray forces had also gathered experience fighting on the frontline during the bloody war against neighbouring Eritrea between 1998 and 2000.

Founded in 1975, the TPLF as an armed movement relied on but a clandestine network of supporters from Tigray peasants who became an important source of its supplies and intelligence.

Speaking at an online forum about the conflict, an expert on politics in the Horn of Africa warned that the sporadic fighting in Tigray is the potent sign of the start to a guerilla insurgency.

Rashid Abdi said the terrain, geography and history of the Tigray region suggest that this will be a protracted conflict threatening a huge collateral damage for not only the area but to the stability of East Africa.

By all indications, the conventional war appears over, but if the suggestions of observers like Abidi are anything to go by, the defeated TPLF are regrouping for a guerrilla struggle.

Only time will tell if PM Ahmed had bitten more than what he can possibly chew in Tigray.