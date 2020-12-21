Tigray massacre “mastermind” apprehended

The alleged leader of a recent ethnically motivated massacre in Ethiopia’s Tigray region has been apprehended in a refugee camp, an army official claimed over the weekend.Enkuayehu Mesele whp allegedly led the brutal killings of innocent people in Mai-Kadra town in western Ethiopia where nearly 1000 innocent people mainly ethnic Amharas were slaughtered.

Enkuayehu was also given full responsibility to lead the war from Baeker to Turkan, Humera, and all the way to Qafta, Captain Amanuel Belete, a commander in the Fifth Mechanized Division of the Northern Command said.

According to the captain, the suspect finally left his pistol and Kalashnikov behind and fled to Shire town where he was captured hiding in a refugee camp in the town.

Following the launching of the surprise attack by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front in early November, the suspect led and coordinated militias in western Tigray, the commander explained.

Beyond this, Enkuayehu had ordered the ethnic profiling of the National Defense Force members in the localities, it was learned.

Captain Amanuel further said TPLF militants are being hunted to bring them to justice.