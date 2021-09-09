Tigray rebels “massacred women, children” in Amhara

Rebels of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front have been accused of the massacre of at least one hundred civilians in Chena locality of Dabat District in Ethiopia’s North Gondar region, APA can report on Thursday.Amhara regional authorities including the Amhara Regional State Communication Affairs Director, Gizachew Muluneh claimed a massacre of mainly unarmed civilians took place in Chena recently when TPLF fighters invaded the area.

Two mass graves have been uncovered and Ethiopian Human Rights Commission yet to release report on the find.

Children, elders and women are said to be among the victims including six members of the same family.

Reports say even priests who were in a service at Teklehaimanot Church were dragged out of the building and killed.

“After it [TPLF] tested the coordinated offensive of our heroes and learned that it could not resist them, it went house to house killing elders, women, children and priests from the church in Chena after tying their hands from behind” Muluneh said.

Rights campaigners who have been closely following the conflict in Amhara seem to believe that several other massacres have already took place in different towns and villages in the region under the control of the TPLF.