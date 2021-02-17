Tigray warlord warns “conflict will continue”

The conflict between Ethiopian federal troops and fighters of the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) will continue in different fronts, one of the fugitive leaders of the movement has said.In an interview with Tigray Media House on Tuesday, Getachew Reda, a former Communications minister in the federal government said the fighting has incurred heady losses on both sides, running into 100,000 casualties.

He said federal forces and that of their Eritrean allies have suffered more casualties since the conflict broke out in November last year.

“As I speak, the fighting is continuing and enemy forces are being routed in different war fronts” he said adding that TPLF fighters destroyed two regiments belonging to the enemy a few days ago.

Addis Ababa embarked on what it called a law and order operation in November, which Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declared successful a mohth later after federal troops captured of the regional capital Mekelle from TPLF fighters.

However, responding to Abiy’s claims, Reda described it as wishful thinking on the part of the Ethiopian premier since in his opinion the TPLF is far from defeated.

“No single day has passed without fighting in which thousands of young people have been killed” he added.

“In fact more federal troops were killed since Abiy claimed the war over. Very young Amhara soldiers as young as 17 years old were killed by mortar fired from TPLF forces, Geda claimed.

He accused an Eritrean army brigade of being entirely engaged in robbery activities.