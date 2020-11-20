Tigrayan troops rain rockets on neighbouring Amhara state

Published on 20.11.2020 at 13h21 by APA News

Fighters of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front have launched a series of rocket attacks on neighbouring Amhara State, APA learnt on Friday.The rockets landed in Bahir Dar inside Amhara on Friday, witnesses who stopped short of stating casualties say.

Tigray has a long-running territorial dispute with Amhara.

The rocket attack comes as fighting between Ethiopian federal troops and TPLF fighters escalates in recent days.

Federal forces began marching on the regional capital Meskel on Wednesday after an ultimatum issued by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for the Tigray insurgents to surrender expired earlier this week.

A shutdown in communications has made it difficult to assess the military situation as civilians continue to flee the troubled area.

Relief agencies like the International Crisis Committee say tens of thousands of people have fled Tigray into Sudan.

The federal government based in the capital Addis Ababa has been fighting the TPLF to maintain its legitimacy in the northern region of Tigray since November 4.