TİKA supports Gambian children being treated for clubfoot

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) supports the construction of a new treatment center for children being treated for clubfoot in Brikama District Hospital in The Gambia.The treatment areas in the hospital were improved in cooperation with The Gambia Clubfoot Foundation, which provides free treatment for clubfoot.

The center built by TİKA to prevent clubfoot disability has an area of 60 sq. meters and offers health services for children with clubfoot and their families in a modern and sanitary environment.

Clubfoot or talipes which is treatable explains the condition in which a baby’s foot or feet are turned in and under.

Due to the lack of a suitable area for treatment in the Brikama hospital, a clinical room was used jointly on certain days of the week.

The opening ceremony held at Brikama District Hospital was attended by Tolga Bermek, Türkiye’s ambassador to Banjul, Şule Bayar, TİKA’s Coordinator, Ibo Camara, a director from the Gambia Clubfoot Foundation and families.

Ambassador Tolga Bermek stated that TİKA’s Banjul Office has implemented major development projects in many different industries in the Gambia since its establishment.

He added that the treatment center contributed to the strengthening of the ties of solidarity between Türkiye and The Gambia.

Şule Bayar, TİKA’s Coordinator in Banjul, noted that clubfoot is one of the most common orthopedic birth defects and can result in permanent disability if left untreated.

She said that children with clubfoot were happy to have a new treatment center.

Ibo Camara, a director from The Gambia Clubfoot Foundation, thanked TİKA, stating that as part of the project, the first treatment center for children being treated for clubfoot and their families was built in the country.