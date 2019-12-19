Tit for tat: EU expels Benin’s ambassador

The European Union has confirmed the expulsion of the head of Benin’s diplomatic mission in Brussels, Zacharie Richard Akplogan, in a tit for tat response to last month’s removal of its chief envoy to Cotonou.By Ulvaeus Balogoun

“The Council decided today that the Head of the Mission of the Republic of Benin to the European Union will be declared persona non grata,” the EU wrote on its website on Thursday.

The move follows the decision of the Beninese government to declare the head of the EU delegation in Benin persona non grata for alleged interference in its internal affairs.

The EU said its ambassador’s expulsion on November 20 was “totally unjustified” and contrary to its objective of forging serious relations and building partnerships with third world countries.

EU diplomat, Olivier Nette was expelled from Benin over his ostentatious positions which did not respect diplomatic rules, a spokesman of the Beninese government had said.