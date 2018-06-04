Tobacco-related illnesses cost eSwatini $9.7m per year

Illnesses associated with tobacco smoking are costing eSwatini about US$9.7 million per annum in lost productivity, according to a report released on Monday.The Tobacco Atlas revealed that that despite significant progress on tobacco control in recent years, hundreds of Swatis “continued to die and become sick needlessly and the costs to society from tobacco use continues to mount.”

“Every year, more than 729 of its people are killed by tobacco-caused disease,” the report said.

It revealed that more than 44,000 adults and over 500 children aged between 10 and 14 years old use tobacco daily in eSwatini.