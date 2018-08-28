Togo: Agro-processing project gets CFAf16.63b AfDB boost

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has loaned Togo 16.63 billion CFA francs under loan and grant agreements for an agro-processing project.They were signed on Monday in Lomé by Khadidia Diabi, AfDB country officer, and Togo’s Minister of Finance, Sani Yaya, and intended to finance a pilot project implemented as part of the Strategic Agropole Development Plan in Togo (2013-2030) and the “Feed Africa” Initiative.

“The PTA-Togo is a public investment project that aims to create the conditions required to increase private investment in the country’s six priority sectors, particularly in the processing of agricultural products, the supply of agricultural inputs and services, and marketing,” Minister Sani Yaya announced.

With a total cost of 35.19 billion CFA francs, the project aims to increase the productivity and agricultural production for import substitution; to increase the share of locally-processed products; and to strengthen the food and nutritional security of the populations, among others.