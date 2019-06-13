Togo commissions 77bc FCFA thermal power plant

Togo’s Prime Minister, Selom Komi Klassou, on Wednesday evening, launched in Gbetsogbe-Baguida, about 15 km south-east of the capital Lomé, the construction of a 65-megawatt thermal power plant valued at 77 billion CFA francs.Dubbed “Kekeli Efficient Power,” the project will increase Togo’s own production capacity to more than 200 megawatts, against current national demand of 230 megawatts, according to the Minister of Mines and Energies, Marc Ably-Bidamon.

The construction works are entrusted to the Spanish company Grupo TSK (EPC), as previously announced by the government. For a total cost of 77 billion CFA francs, the project is funded to

the tune of 30 percent by Togo Invest and the industrial group Eranove. The latter had obtained last year the concession for design, financing, construction, commissioning, operation, maintenance and

transfer at the end of the concession of the plant.

The balance of the financing will be provided by a fundraising drive led by BOAD, the West African Development Bank and the Oragroup banking group. According to Toure Tia Mansour, the Managing Director of Kekeli Efficient Power, the achievement of this project is the fruit of a solid collaboration between big European companies and the Togolese State.

“More than 250,000 homes will benefit from this additional supply of energy,” he concluded.