Togo emulates C/d’Ivoire’s Electricity For All Programme

A Togolese delegation led by the Minister of Energy and Mines, Mrs. Mawunyo Mila Aziable, has been in immersion in Cote d’Ivoire’s Electricity for All Programme from September 9 to 10, 2021.This working visit of the Togolese delegation in Cote d’Ivoire, on the Electricity for All Programme (PEPT) and the management of energy services, comes within the framework of strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

The objective of this visit was for the Togolese delegation to learn about the Ivorian model of the Electricity for All Programme (PEPT) and share experiences.

It was marked by a series of presentations by actors in the electricity sector, notably on the institutional and regulatory framework, the assessment of the implementation of PEPT in Cote d’Ivoire and the commercial offers.

The two parties also exchanged on the modalities of deployment, financing-recovery, monitoring-evaluation of PEPT, the system of exchange and transport of electrical energy.

At the end of the presentations the delegations visited the computer centre of the electricity public service concessionaire.

They visited the PEPT deployment site at Anono in the commune of Cocody (East of Abidjan), as well as the structures in charge of managing transport services and the electricity network control centre (dispatching).

Mrs. Aziable, and the Ivorian Minister of Mines, Petroleum and Energy, Thomas Camara, welcomed this initiative which contributes to the integration of the regional electricity network.