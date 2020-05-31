Togo: Former PM Apollinaire Agboyibor dies

Former Prime Minister Justice Apollinaire Yaovi Agboyibor died Saturday in Paris at the age of 77, according to a government statement copied to APA Sunday.The deceased who played a major in the political field in Togo, is depicted as the spearhead of his country’s Bar who initiated the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH).

He also founded the Action committee for renewal (CAR), a political party he led from 1991 to 2008 before he became its honorary president.

In September 2006, he took over from late Edem Kodjo as Prime minister in December 2007.

In addition, Yawovi Agboyibo wrote some books including Encyclopédie juridique pour l’Afrique (1982) (Legal encyclopedia for Africa) and Combat pour un Togo démocratique (1999) (Fighting for democracy in Togo).