Togo launches Adetikope dry port operations

Published on 17.09.2021 at 19h21 by APA News

The operations of the free dry port of the Adetikope Industrial Platform (PIA), an economic hub located about 18 km from the Togolese capital Lomé, officially opened on September 15, 2021.The free dry port, a state-of-the-art economic hub, covers a total area of six hectares and will benefit hundreds of customers.

It comes after the reception in recent weeks of the latest generation of handling equipment, including empty and full container handlers (reach stackers).

The platform has also received equipment dedicated to the handling of empty containers (Empty Container Handlers) and equipment to facilitate the transfer of containers (Terbergs and trailers).

In addition to the already operational parking lot, the dry port will allow for the fluidity of regional traffic thanks to the interconnection of logistics networks and will contribute to opening up the hinterland.

The PIA parking lot has a total capacity to accommodate 484 trucks by national and international logistics operators.

The first vehicles from landlocked countries, namely Burkina Faso and Niger, were received in this truck parking lot on July 26.

The unit aims to relieve congestion at the autonomous port of Lomé, lightening its traffic, while allowing transport operators to serve landlocked countries such as Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger with logistics services and state-of-the-art facilities.

A state-of-the-art logistics hub, the platform is equipped with an automated ticketing and access system and a visual control system (CCTV).

It also includes a gas station, a fire station, a police station, a clinic, canteens and a prayer room, etc.

A source of economic dynamism for Togo, this terminal is in line with the state’s desire to contribute to the country’s economic development by promoting industrialization and generating thousands of resilient jobs for the benefit of the youth.

Hailed for its positive impact on the country’s economy, the Adetikope Industrial Platform was visited by the Minister of Road, Air and Rail Transport, Affo Atcha Dedji, on August 31, 2021 and by Kokou Edem Tengue, the Minister of Maritime Economy, Fisheries and Coastal Protection on September 10, 2021.

Both officials emphasized the ambition and leadership of Togolese President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe, thanks to whom this project is now a reality.

The Adetikope Industrial Platform (PIA) was inaugurated by President Faure on June 6, 2021.

The terminal has a port area consisting of an Inland Containers Depot (ICD), a dry port, a truck park and new generation storage warehouses.

The PIA is the result of a Public Private Partnership between the Togolese Republic and Arise IIP.

This platform, whose total investment amounts to 130 billion CFA francs, will be operational from January 2022. (Phase 1)