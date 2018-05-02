Togo, Morocco sign diplomatic visa exemption deal

Published on 02.05.2018 at 23h21 by APA News

Togo’s Foreign Minister, Robert Dussey and his Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita, on Wednesday signed an agreement to waive diplomatic visas and services between their two countries, APA can report.The announcement was made by the head of Togolese diplomacy on Twitter, without giving more details.

This agreement was struck against the backdrop of Morocco’s request to join the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The bid was tabled at a conference of heads of state in June last year chaired by Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe.

Togo also signed a reciprocal visa waiver agreement with Qatar on April 30 for holders of diplomatic passports and services.