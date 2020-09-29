Togo names new Prime Minister

The President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbé on Monday 28 September appointed Victoire Sidémého Tomégah-Dogbé as Prime Minister.A close collaborator of the Head of State with whom she has been working for more than ten years, Mrs. Tomégah-Dogbé, 60, becomes with her new appointment the first woman in Togo to head a government.

She is taking over Komi Selom Klassou and took office the same day during a handover ceremony at the Prime Minister’s Office.

In office since 2015, his predecessor had resigned from his government on September 25. The reshuffle was expected in Togo, seven months after Faure Gnassingbé’s re-election for a fourth term of office, but his announcement was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The name of Victoire Sidémého Tomégah-Dogbé then returned among the potential successors of Komi Selom Klassou.

Until then, she had held the position of head of the president’s cabinet with those of Minister of Grassroots Development, Handicrafts, Youth and Youth Employment.

Described as discreet, she graduated in economics at the University of Benin, now the University of Lomé, before joining the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in 1998.

Mother of three daughters, the new Prime Minister should quickly form her new team and deliver her general policy speech to the National Assembly on October 1.