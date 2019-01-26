Togo: Re-appointed PM forms new cabinet

President Faure Gnassingbe of Togo has re-appointed Komi Klassou as Prime Minister, who shortly after the decision formed a new cabinet, according to an statement read Thursday evening on the national television, TVT.Elected late in 2018 as an MP for ruing majority in the constituency of Haho, Klassou was first appointed in June 2015, the day following the re-election of Faure Gnassingbe for a third term of office.

He was vocal during the debate on constitutional reforms, defending the principle that Faure Gnassingbé could serve two more terms as the head of state, once the reforms – limiting the presidential term to two – were implemented.

Klassou wass expected Friday afternoon in parliament to deliver his general policy address.

Meanwhile, the new cabinet is characterized by seven newcomers and 14 departures. Those leaving the government include Ninsao Gnofam, the minister of Infrastructure, who was linked by the press to a corruption case involving CFAF27 billion for the completion of works on the Lome-Vogan-Anfoin road.

Togo’s new Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Togolese Abroad is Robert DUSSEY and the Minister of Economy and Finance is Sani YAYA, in the 24-member new government.