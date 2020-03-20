Togo records 8 new Covid-19 cases

Togo confirmed Thursday eight new cases of coronavirus, noting these new contaminations bring the total to nine cases, one of which recovered.Among these new cases are five people who have been in contact with the very first case recorded in Togo on 6 March. The other three patients are a French national, a German national and a Togolese national who returned from Europe on March 13, the Minister of Health and Public Hygiene, Professor Moustafa Mijiyawa said in a statement.

The first case, the 42-year-old patient, recovered on the 14th day of his hospitalization and remains under medical observation, Prof. Mijiyawa said, assuring that all arrangements are being made deal with the new cases.

He called on “all people from countries at risk and their families to take more responsibility and a greater sense of civic responsibility” in order to facilitate the response and thus protect the population from the risks of contamination.