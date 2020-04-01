Togo records second Covid-19 fatality

Togo has recorded a second death from Covid-19, the government information website on the pandemic has said on Wednesday.According to the information website, the deceased, who tested positive for the coronavirus had been receiving treatment for several days before he eventually succumbed.

It added that the deceased had a history of diabetes.

Apart from the second death recorded, two new infections were confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infected people in Togo to 36.

Among the recorded cases of infection, 10 have recovered and 24 are under treatment.