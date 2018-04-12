Togolese minister urges calm amidst unrest

The authorities in Togo are calling for calm after a day of wildcat protest by the opposition on Wednesday.Security and Civil Protection minister, Colonel Yark Damehame called on all political stakeholders to exercise restraint and respect measures by the authorities, a statement released on Wednesday night said.

It followed a day of running street battles between law enforcers and demonstrators responding to a call by the opposition to take to the streets.

Damehame said at least 20 people have been arrested in the wake of the demonstrations in Kpalime, and Lomé.

The minister said the demonstrations have been characterized by scenes of violence that have resulted in damages to vehicles.

The minister of Planning and Living and Jean -Pierre Fabre, the leader of the opposition, are among the victims.

Damehame said barricades and burning tires blocking roads have been cleared to restore the flow of vehicular traffic.