Togo’s bond debt listed in stock exchange

The director general of the Regional Stock Exchange (BRVM), Edoh Kossi Amenounve, Friday officially launched the first listing of the bond issue of Togolese treasury in Lome.Chaired by the Togolese minister of Finance, Sani Yaya, the ceremony was dedicated to the entry on the stock market of bonds issued by the Togolese government on the financial market of the Economic and Monetary Union of West African States (UEMOA) to the tune of CFAF61.8 billion.

This amount brings to CFAF447.62 billion the total sum raised since January, ie 62 percent of the resources collected in 2017, according to the figures of the BRVM.

“This performance makes Togo the fourth sovereign state issuer of UEMOA after Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal and Burkina Faso. This is an opportunity for the BRVM to thank the Togolese state for its presence on the market and to invite the economic actors of Togo to take more advantage of the opportunities offered by our market on very competitive terms,” Mr. Amenounve said.

The relocation of the ceremony to Lome “allows us to get closer to the Togolese people who are more and more interested in the stock market and who are eager to seize the opportunities it offers for the development of their activities,” the Managing Director of the BRVM declared.

He recalled that it was the fifth ceremony of its kind that the BRVM has organized since the beginning of 2018, after Burkina Faso, Senegal and Ivory Coast twice.