Togo’s Faure Gnassingbe wins fourth straight term

Outgoing Togolese President, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe has been re-elected for a fourth term, according to the provisional results of the February 22, 2020 presidential election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) announced late Sunday.The candidate of the ruling ‘Union pour la Republique’ (Unir) won 72.36 percent of the vote, against 18.37 percent for his rival and former Prime Minister, Gabriel Agbeyome Messan Kodjo who rejects the CENI results, arguing cases of fraud.

Jean-Pierre Fabre came third with 4.35 percent of the vote and ahead of the other four candidates who collected less than 5 percent in total.

The election turnout is 76.63 percent, against 60.99 percent during the 2005 presidential election.