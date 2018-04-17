Togo’s public servants on new four-day strike

Togolese public servants, at the call of the Confederation of trade union workers of Togo (STT), begin Tuesday a new 4 days in a row strike, the union said in a statement transmitted Monday to the government.In the document, the STT is demanding the release of the three teachers sentenced last Friday to 6 months in prison, the doubling of the index value and the cessation of all reprisals against officials of the union of clerks among other demands.

Since February 2018, STT has been involved in cycles of strikes widely followed in the health and education sectors.