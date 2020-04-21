Togo’s top opposition figure Agbéyomé Kodjo arrested

Togolese opposition figure Agbéyomé Kodjo was arrested at his home and taken to the Central Service of Research and Criminal Investigation (SCRIC) of the National Gendarmerie on Tuesday morning, APA learned from his relatives.By Tino Kossi

Kodjo was expected to appear before the SCRIC on Tuesday at 9am following a third summons described as “ultimate”, but did not.

Last night, his home and the entire Tokoin-Forever district in the capital, Lomé, were raided by the police and defence forces.

Kodjo is due to be presented to the Public Prosecutor later today.

Kodjo, a defeated candidate in February 2020 presidential election and a member of the National Assembly and former Prime Minister, is being prosecuted by the public prosecutor’s office for disturbing public order, endangering national security, subversive acts, aggravated disturbance of public order, dissemination of fake news, slanderous denunciations and undermining the internal security of the State.

