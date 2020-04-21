International › APA

Happening now

Togo’s top opposition figure Agbéyomé Kodjo arrested

Published on 21.04.2020 at 17h21 by APA News

Togolese opposition figure Agbéyomé Kodjo was arrested at his home and taken to the Central Service of Research and Criminal Investigation (SCRIC) of the National Gendarmerie on Tuesday morning, APA learned from his relatives.By Tino Kossi

Kodjo was expected to appear before the SCRIC on Tuesday at 9am following a third summons described as “ultimate”, but did not.

 

Last night, his home and the entire Tokoin-Forever district in the capital, Lomé, were raided by the police and defence forces.

 

Kodjo is due to be presented to the Public Prosecutor later today.

 

Kodjo, a defeated candidate in February 2020 presidential election and a member of the National Assembly and former Prime Minister, is being prosecuted by the public prosecutor’s office for disturbing public order, endangering national security, subversive acts, aggravated disturbance of public order, dissemination of fake news, slanderous denunciations and undermining the internal security of the State.

 

TIK/te/lb/APA

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top