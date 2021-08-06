Tokyo 2020: Cameroon’s flag bearer keeps lone Olympic medal hope alive

Cameroon’s flag bearer and last standing athlete at the 32nd edition of the Olympic Games ongoing in Tokyo, Japan, Joseph Emilienne Tiako Essombe has qualified for the final of the bronze medal after suffering a defeat in her first game that eliminated her from the race to the gold medal in her category.

The 33-year-old has kept alive the country’s last hopes to get at least one medal out of the competition thanks to a rescue system dubbed repechage that was conditioned by a victory of Mayu Makaida, her Japanese counterpart who overpowered her in her first fight.

Joseph Tiako Essombe lost in the tournament’s women’s 53 kilograms freestyle wrestling range early Thursday August 5 ten-zero to Mayu Mukaida and got eliminated from the race to the gold medal in that category.

Following Mayu Makaida’s qualification for the final, Joseph Emilienne Essombe bouncd back and grabbed her qualification ticket for the final of the bronze medal during a fight she won last night.

She is preparing to fight Roksane Zasina from Poland this Friday to grab that bronze medal highly awaited by Cameroonians.