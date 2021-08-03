Tokyo 2020 Games: Cameroon left with one athlete, still in pursuit of first medal

11 Out of the 12 Cameroonian athletes who embarked on the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games expedition in Japan have crashed out of the competition, meanwhile the country is still in pursuit of its first Olympic medal.

The last athlete still in competition who happens to be the country’s flag bearer to the Games, Emilienne Tiako Essombe gets into action Thursday August 5 as all hopes for a medal lie on her performance.

The female wrestler in the 53 kilograms range may be the one to record Cameroon’s first medal or no, Thursday’s performance would tell.

Second to the last athlete that was still in the race earlier today, Emmanuel Esseme Alobwede missed out on qualifying for the semi finals of the 200 meters after finishing fourth in his contest, completing the distance in 20:65.

The ten others including ; Albert Mengue Ayissi, Dieudonné Wilfried Seyi Ntsengue, Maxime Yengnong Njieyo, Jeanne Gaëlle Eyenga Mbo’ossi, Clémentine Mekeugni Noumbissi, Arrey Sophina Ntui, Hortense Vanessa Mballa Atangana, Yves Charly Ndjoume Ehowe Epoh, Emmanuel Esseme, Elisabeth Milanesi Norah and Sarah Hanffou Nana were for the most part eliminated in the first round in each of their disciplines.

Most of them have already left Japan back to Cameroon.

Cameroon is among the 72 participating nations that haven’t been able to break through at the global competition and out of the 28 in Africa alongside Libya, Madagascar, Rwanda, Sierra Leone and Somalia.

The Games that officially kick started o July 23 under strict respect of barrier measures against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic end on August 8.