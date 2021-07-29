Tokyo 2020 Games: Team Cameroon progressively bows out of competition

Out of the twelve athletes that took off for Tokyo in Japan to defend the green red yellow at the 2020 edition of the Olympic Games, only seven are left, seven days into the official kick off of the competition that ends on August 8.

The last athlete to have crashed out of the global competition is heavyweight boxer Maxime Yegnong in the 91 kilograms range.

He bowed to his Russian counterpart Veriasov Ivan described as a ferocious athlete whose win all five referees were for during the discipline’s eight finals this Thursday July 29.

Maxime Yegnong is the fifth athlete from team Cameroon to bow out of the competition after medal hopeful Wilfried Seyi, Albert Mengue Ayissi all boxers, Sarah Nana Hanffou in table tennis and Arrey Ntui Ayuk.

Cameroon is left with seven athlete including Emmanuel Eseme in 200 metres athletics, flag bearer Essomba Tiako Emmilienne in wrestling 53 kilograms range, medal hopeful Vanessa Mballa Judoka 78 kilograms range, Yves Charly Ndjoume and Elisabeth Milanessi swimming both 50 metres free, Jeanne Eyenga and Clementine Meukeugni in weightlifting in 76 and 87 ranges respectively.