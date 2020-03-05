2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers: Lionesses over power Zambian counterparts 3-2

The indomitable lionesses of Cameroon have edged their Zambian counterparts three goals to two in a crucial first leg game of the last round qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics ahead of the second leg slated for March 10 in Zambia.

A goal from Nchout Njoya Ajara and a brace from Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene sealed the win for the lionesses in a difficult confrontation this afternoon at the Yaounde Omnisport Stadium.

The game started off timidly with Zambia leading. At the 35’, the latter confirmed her leading position by scoring a first goal from twenty-two year old Grace Chanda.

This goal pushed the lionesses out of their den and at the 41’, Nchout Njoya Ajara equalised, giving the hundreds of Cameroonian fans present in the field hope as both teams went on break.

Back on the peach, both teams managed to change their situation as the lionesses squandered beautiful scoring opportunities.

At the 71’, Aboudi Onguene placed Cameroon ahead, but before fans could end the jubilation, Zambia replied with a second goal at the 74’.

Fortunately for the lionesses, Aboudi Onguene came back with another goal at the 89’ and sealed a three-two win for them as they prepare for the second leg slated for March 10 in Zambia.

If they are defeated by Zambia, the lionesses will have to face Chili to dream of qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.