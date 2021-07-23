› Sport

Happening now

Tokyo 2020 Olympics officially kicks off this Friday

Published on 23.07.2021 at 10h51 by journal du Cameroun

Tokyo 2020 Games (c) copyright
The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games officially kick start this Friday July 23 in the Japanese capital, with some 900 guest expected to attend the opening ceremony, including Japan’s Emperor, His Imperial Majesty Nahurito, Honorary patron of the games.

 

Some 11,000 athletes from about 205 countries around the world are taking part in this continental jamboree with motto, faster, higher, stronger together.

Cameroon competing it its 15th consecutive participation is represented by twelve athletes in seven disciplines, including; boxing, judo, swimming, athletics, table tennis, weight lifting and wrestling.

Prior to the kick-off of the games, team Cameroon arrived in Japan early this month where they have been bracing up to give in their best and return with medals.

Wrestler Joseph Essombe Emilliene is the country’s flag bearer for this year’s games.

Originally scheduled to take place from the 24th of July to August 9 last year, the games were pushed forward due to the ravaging COVID-10 pandemic

They will run from the July 23 to August 8.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top