Tokyo 2020 Olympics officially kicks off this Friday

Published on 23.07.2021 at 10h51 by journal du Cameroun

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games officially kick start this Friday July 23 in the Japanese capital, with some 900 guest expected to attend the opening ceremony, including Japan’s Emperor, His Imperial Majesty Nahurito, Honorary patron of the games.

Some 11,000 athletes from about 205 countries around the world are taking part in this continental jamboree with motto, faster, higher, stronger together.

Cameroon competing it its 15th consecutive participation is represented by twelve athletes in seven disciplines, including; boxing, judo, swimming, athletics, table tennis, weight lifting and wrestling.

Prior to the kick-off of the games, team Cameroon arrived in Japan early this month where they have been bracing up to give in their best and return with medals.

Wrestler Joseph Essombe Emilliene is the country’s flag bearer for this year’s games.

Originally scheduled to take place from the 24th of July to August 9 last year, the games were pushed forward due to the ravaging COVID-10 pandemic

They will run from the July 23 to August 8.