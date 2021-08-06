› Sport

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Team Cameroon bows out with no medal

Published on 06.08.2021 at 14h11 by journal du Cameroun

Team Cameroon at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Games (c) copyright
The Cameroon Olympic Team’s campaign at the 32nd edition of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan has just ended with no athlete mounting the podium.

 

The last hopes for the country to grab a bronze medal crumbled after standard-bearer and last standing athlete at the games, Joseph Emilienne Tiako Essombe lost during the final in bronze.

The 33-year-old was overpowered by her Mongolian counterpart, Bat-Ochiryn this Friday August 6 in the women’s 53 kilograms freestyle range in wrestling 14 against 4 in less than five minutes into the fight.

Joseph Emilienne had kept almost dying medal hopes alive after she was rescued following Japanese Mayu Makaida’s qualification to the final of the gold medal in their category.

Makaida had overpowered Emilienne in their first fight and thanks to her qualification, the Cameroonian bounced back through a recue system dubbed repechage.

Unfortunately, she could concretise this other opportunity to win a medal for the country as she was overpowered by her Mongolian counterpart.

Cameroon who was represented by twelve athletes from seven disciplines thus quits the games two days to the end of the competition without grabbing a single medal just like in 2016 in Rio, Brazil.

