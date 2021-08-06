Tokyo 2020: Uganda’s Cheptegei wins gold in 5,000m

After missing out on gold in the 10,000m, Uganda’s Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei triumphed in the 5,000m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.The 10,000m runner-up won in the final, ahead of Canada’s Mohammed Ahmed and American Paul Chelimo, giving Uganda its second gold medal of the Games after Peruth Chemutai’s 3,000m steeplechase victory.

Joshua Cheptegei was the favorite in the 5,000m final on Friday in Tokyo. In the end, he gave his country its first ever gold medal in the distance.

The world record holder of 12’35”36 since the summer of 2020 did not falter, leading the race from start to finish. In the 10,000m final, he was narrowly edged out by Ethiopia’s Selemon Barega and had to settle for the silver medal.

This time, Joshua Cheptegei gave his rivals no chance. He crossed the finish line in 12’58”15, ahead of Canadian Mohammed Ahmed and American Paul Chelimo.

After the double of the British athlete of Somali origin Mohamed Farah at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics, Africa is back to winning gold on this distance.

It was a great day for the African continent, as Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon retained her Olympic title in the 1,500 meters, setting a new Olympic record in 3’53”11.