Top boxers Fury, Joshua, Wilder… Jostling for Fight against Cameroon’s Francis Nganou

After his departure from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the most important mixed martial arts organisation, Francis Ngannou has remained vague about what he intends to do next.

The Cameroonian wrestler nevertheless opened the door to an exhibition fight against the British Tyson Fury, the current WBC (World Boxing Council) heavyweight champion.

“It’s been two years since Tyson Fury and I have been warming up to each other on social networks. Now we have the opportunity to put the points on the i’s”, Francis Ngannou said on the set of Talents d’Afrique on Canal +, a few weeks ago.

In a short video, Tyson Fury had proposed to the Cameroonian a fight in the octagon, like in MMA. With MMA gloves and Mike Tyson, the former world heavyweight champion, as trainer. This week, on his Twitter account, Francis Ngannou accepted all these proposals, concluding with a teasing “What else? This suggests that the announcement of this symbolic “Baddest man on the planet” fight is more than ever imminent. But for the moment, there is nothing formal.

Especially since Fury is not the only world boxing star in the heavyweight division who wants to fight Francis Ngannou. It is the case of the American Deontay Wilder, considered the best puncher on the planet by several analysts. “I would love to do it in Africa,” Wilder said. He even proposes two fights: one in English boxing and the other in MMA. But that’s not all. The management of Antony Joshua also wants to organise a fight with Francis Ngannou.