Top parties seek to protect monopoly as Lebanon votes

Lebanon held a much-delayed general election Sunday, with a new civil society list hoping for a breakthrough but traditional parties expected to renew their fragile power-sharing bargain.

Lawmakers extended their own mandate three times since 2009, ostensibly over security concerns linked to neighbouring Syria’s war and political divisions that led to long and crippling institutional crises.

In a country prone to political violence, few incidents and irregularities were reported after seven hours of polling and turnout stood at a modest 24 percent.

“This means that I voted, and I’m happy that I voted and took part in change,” said Guy Farah, a 36-year-old salesman showing the ink stain on his thumb as he walked out of a Beirut polling station.

One of the main changes in this election is a complex voting system that introduces a degree of proportional representation which has allowed smaller parties to contend.

The traditional big players of Lebanon’s sect-driven political life were under no immediate threat of having to loosen their decades-old stranglehold on parliament however.

Analysts predict that influential Shiite movement Hezbollah, backed by Iran and wielding a formidable arsenal it refused to give up after the civil war, would retain or slightly increase its clout in the legislature.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s Sunni-dominated movement, which seems to have lost the lavish support it once enjoyed from Saudi Arabia, may shed a few seats but the 48-year-old is tipped to save his job.

– First-timers –

Lebanon has often been a scene where the rivalry between the region’s two heavyweight has played out but their political clients in this election seemed content to maintain the status quo.

With just a few hours to go, the voter turnout reported by the interior ministry on Sunday stood much lower than the 54 percent turnout from 2009.

More than 3.7 million Lebanese are eligible to vote, and will chose from 597 candidates who are running on 77 closed lists for a seat in the 128-strong parliament.

President Michel Aoun’s position is not up for renewal but his Christian party is a key player in the vote, for which a reformed, more proportional electoral law is in force.

A strong turnout is seen as crucial to the civil society list’s chances of clinching even one seat, a result its leaders have said would be a founding moment for the fledgling movement.

Many first-time voters in Beirut seemed keen to see new faces in parliament and voted for a civil society movement that has sought to compensate its lack of patronage networks and financial firepower with a dynamic social media campaign.

“It’s the first time I vote,” Therese, 60, told AFP outside a voting centre in central Beirut.

“I’ve come to support civil society because there’s nobody else I like in this country, but I doubt they will win,” she said.

Siwar Ibrahim, a curly-haired visual artist who turned the legal voting age of 21 this year, said he turned down cash payments from traditional parties in favour of the civil society list.

– Alliances –

“I’m here, at least I tried. I don’t want to spend four years at home regretting that I didn’t vote,” he said after voting in Tariq al-Jdideh, a pro-Hariri bastion in Beirut.

The diagram of alliances across Lebanon’s gerrymandered constituency map is an almost comical spaghetti jumble of local deals between parties working together in one district and competing in the next.

That has fuelled already deep disillusionment in a country where the same dynasties have held political power for decades and are widely seen as self-serving and corrupt.

Results, which are due to start coming in during the night, will be closely watched but analysts say that there is little room for surprises and that uneasy, sometimes fluctuating alliances between the main parties would remain the rule.

“The parliamentary alliances after the elections will look like the current electoral alliances… there is no specific ideological stamp to their alliances as much as they are utilitarian,” said political analyst Imad Salamey.

A female civil society candidate was assaulted in a Hezbollah-dominated area of southern Lebanon and some minor scuffles were reported at a handful of polling stations.

“Our assessment is positive or very positive in 98 percent of monitored polling stations,” said Elena Valenciano, who heads the European Union’s observation mission.

“Everything is going smoothly, bar a few incidents,” she said.