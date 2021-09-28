Top technology experts to discuss Digital Transformation at NGX TechNovation Conference

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited says that it has concluded plans to bring together leading industry experts to discuss digital transformation in Nigeria’s capital market at its inaugural TechNovation Conference on Thursday, September 30, 2021.NGX TechNovation Conference is a flagship event that provides a platform for local and global technology leaders to syndicate conversations around technology, partnerships and innovation that can advance technology adoption in the Nigerian capital market.

With the theme, “Technology, Platforms and Markets”, the event will be hosted by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, Mr. Temi Popoola, CFA and will feature leading industry experts across the public and private sectors. At TechNovation, the Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr. Lamido Yuguda is expected to deliver a goodwill message, while Mr. Olugbenga Agboola, Co-Founder and CEO, Flutterwave, will deliver the keynote address. Interested participants can register online at www.ngxgroup.com/ngx-tech-con.

Speaking about the conference, Mr. Popoola noted that, “The advancement and exponential growth of technology around the world has signaled a new wave of opportunities for forward thinking organisations. At NGX, we are committed to leveraging technology to provide a broad range of services including but not limited to smart capital formation.

“We see TechNovation as a platform for sharing ideas that can create opportunities for smart business leaders looking to tap into the next level of growth and competitive advantage, and will continue to prioritise opportunities to create value through thought leadership and ecosystem involvement.”

According to the statement by the Nigeria Exchange Ltd, the session’s opening remarks, TechNovation will feature the President, Africa Fintech Network, Dr. Segun Aina, who will speak on the topic, The Future is Here! This will be followed by a panel session themed, The Path to Exponential Growth – New Technology, Platforms, Emerging Markets, featuring, Founder & General Partner, Future Africa, Iyin Aboyeji; Partner, McKinsey & Company, Topsy Kola-Oyeneyin; Country Manager, Opay Nigeria, Iniabasi Akpan; Chief Executive Officer, 54Gene, Abasi Ene-Obong, Chief Digital Officer, NGX Limited, Dr. Olufemi Oyenuga; with Director, Frontier / SSA Banks & FinTech Equity Research, Renaissance Capital, Adesoji Solanke serving as moderator.

The second session of the day will focus on Beyond Tech – Partnerships, Business Models, Innovation, Data and Regulation. Speaking on the panel are: Executive Commissioner (Operations), Securities and Exchange Commission, Dayo Obisan; Founding Partner, Ventures Platform, Kola Aina; Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, F10, Andreas Itern; Chief Transformation Officer, Data Science Nigeria, Olubayo Adekanmbi; Partner, Microtraction, Chidinma Iwueke; with Chief Customer Experience Officer, Interswitch Group, Oremeyi Akah as moderator.

Participants at the event can also look forward to a showcase of NGX’s technology investments over the years, and get answers to critical questions as it concerns technology and the capital market.