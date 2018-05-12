Top UN official in Sudan to assess humanitarian needs

Published on 12.05.2018 at 15h21 by APA News

The United Nations Under-Secretary-General for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, Mark Lowcock, kicked off his visit to Sudan on Saturday, to assess what is needed to ensure an effective response for five million people in need of assistance and protection.Sudan faces a large-scale and protracted critical humanitarian situation, with 5.5 million people in need of assistance and protection this year.

Lowcock’s office said in a statement that he will witness the situation first-hand, to understand what is needed to respond and reduce humanitarian needs.

During his two-day visit he will meet with senior government officials.

He is also scheduled to travel to Kadugli, capital of South Kordofan state, where he will visit IDP communities.

Lowcock will brief the press on his impressions of the situation, and the international community’s plans for the country this year, and will field questions from the media.

Sudan’s volatile economic situation, including high inflation, is expected to increase humanitarian needs.

The humanitarian community is appealing for $1 billion to provide humanitarian assistance to those in need in 2018, of which $229 million has been received.

$566 million is urgently needed to assist the most vulnerable in the next six months.

Of at least 2 million IDPs, many have lived in camps for more than 12 years.

At least 5.5 million people face food insecurity while 2.8 million children and pregnant or breastfeeding women are acutely malnourished.

The situation is further exacerbated by an economic crisis, which worsens vulnerability, and will require enhanced assistance from the donor community.

In 2018, Sudan is projected to host 1.2 million refugees, including over 770,000 South Sudanese fleeing unrest.

There are some 300,000 Sudanese refugees living in refugee camps in Chad.

Voluntary repatriation started in March, and 20,000 refugees are anticipated to return to their places of origin in Darfur in 2018.

During the past year, access has opened to people in need in new areas in Darfur’s Jebel Marra in Central Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile states, for the first time in several years, requiring scaled up assistance.