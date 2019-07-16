Total achieves flare-out on Nigeria’s Egina field

Total Exploration and Production says it has achieved No-Routine-Gas-Flaring in the operations on its Egina FPSO, following the commissioning of Gas Compression System on the Egina Field.The Country Communications Manager of Total, Mr. Charles Ebereonwu,

said in a statement in Lagos that the associated gas from the field was now being compressed, transported via the Akpo/Amenam gas Export line and monetised through the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas.

He explained that Total has honoured its commitment to the rule of law of its host country by fully abiding by the Nigerian Governments Gazetted Flare Gas Regulations of 2018.

“This landmark achievement, a first of its kind in Nigeria further drives home Totals ambition to be the responsible energy major by actively reducing our CO2 emission footprints in all our activities, said the Senior Vice President Africa, Nicolas Terraz.

The Egina Field is part of Totals Oil Mining Lease (OML) 130, some 150 km south of the Niger Delta region of Nigeria,

First Oil from the field was achieved in December 29, 2018 and the field is currently producing over 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

”The flare-out milestone will allow for sustainability of peak production of 200,000 boe/d over an estimated period of 4 years, with monetisation of about 124 million cubic feet of gas per day,” the statement said.

Local media reports quoted Total spokesman as saying that the execution of the Egina project also involved significant local content contribution in Nigeria, including the construction of the First FPSO Integration Quay in Africa.

He added that fabrication and installation of six FPSO topside Modules, fabrication of the largest subsea production manifold in-country, local fabrication of the first buoy hull for turret system, in-country assembly of the first Integration Control and Safety System for an FPSO and fabrication of more than 60,000 tonnes of equipment in-country.

“All these achieved with the first Nigerian based FPSO Project Management Team, with over, 46 million direct man-hours performed in-country and over 569,000 man-hours of Human Capacity Development training across all Egina Engineering, Construction and Procurement contracts.

Total is the operator of the OML 130 field with a 24% interest in Partnership with CNOOC, SAPETRO, Petrobras and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation as concessionaire.