Total, other oil firms develop over $3m projects in northern Nigeria

Total Upstream Nigeria Limited and its partners have inaugurated and handed over 10 corporate social responsibility projects valued at N1bn (about $3.278m) to seven northern states of Borno, Kogi, Sokoto, Kwara, Katsina, Kebbi and Zamfara.

The other partners that supported in the establishment of the projects were the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), CNOOC, Sapetro and Petrobras.

Speaking at the official handing over ceremony in Abuja, the Deputy Managing Director, Deep Water District, of Total Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited, Ahmadu-Kida Musa, said that the inauguration of the projects was in furtherance of the oil firms’ CSR as part of their deep water operations.

The report by Nigeria’s Punch newspaper on Thursday quoted Musa as saying that the cost of the projects inaugurated was about N1bn.

The projects, according to him, include the ICT Centre with mini theatre at Aminu Saleh College of Education, Azare, Bauchi; ICT Centre with mini theatre at Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto; Mammography Centre at General Hospital Anka, Zamfara; and Maternal and Child Referral Centre in Bama, Borno.

Others are School Science Laboratory at Government Secondary School, Dutsinsafe, Katsina; block of six classrooms at St. Boniface Primary School, Idah, Kogi; Water Project at Bennin Kebbi, Kebbi State; Water Project at Sokoto Specialist Hospital, Sokoto; Water Project at Offa, Kwara; and Water Project at Inye, Kogi.