Tour du Rwanda: Ethiopian wins Stage 2

Ethiopian cyclist Kinfe Hailemichael on Monday won Stage 2 of the Tour du Rwanda between Kigali and Huye (South) in a sprint to the finish line, edging Columbian Restrepo Valencia Jhonatan, Eritrean Hailu Biniam and Rwandan Didier Munyaneza who finished, second, third and fourth respectively.Fedorov Yevgeniy of Khazakistan kept the yellow jersey after contenders including Eritrean Henok Mulueberhan and his compatriot Hailu Biniam became trapped in an echelon in the final kilometres.

Below is the classification of Stage 2 of the tour:

1. Hailemichael Kinfe (Nippo Delko Provence) 03h03’21”

2. Restrepo Valencia Jhonatan (Androni Giocattoli – Side Col) 03h03’21”

3. Hailu Biniam (Nippo Delko Provence) 03h03’21”

4. Didier Munyaneza (Benediction Ignite) 03h03’21”

5. Tesfom Sirak (Erythrée) 03h03’21”

Below is the general classification after stage 2:

1. Fedorov Yevgeniy (Vino – Astana Motors) 05h48’20”

2. Mulueberhan Henok (Erythrée) 05h48’35” 15”

3. Hailu Biniam Nippo (Delko Provence) 05h48’38” 18”

4. Quintero Noreña Carlos Julian (Terengganu Inc. Tsg Cyclin Col)

05h48’40” 20”

5. Patrick Byukusenge (Benediction Ignite) 05h48’41” 21”

6. Tesfazion Natnael (Erythree) 05h48’46” 26”

7. Areruya Joseph (Rwanda) 05h48’46” ”

8. Schelling Patrick (Israel Start – Up Nation) 05h48’46”

9. Hailemichael Kinfe (Nippo Delko Provence) 05h48’49” 29”

10. Debesay Mekseb (Bike Aid) 05h48’49”

The critical third stage of the Tour du Rwanda on Tuesday will cover a total of 142.0km between Huye and Rusizi, a district in South West on the shores of Lake Kivu.