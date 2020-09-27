International › APA

Happening now

Tour du Rwanda international cycling competition new dates confirmed

Published on 27.09.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Tour du Rwanda international road cycling competition will take place in Rwanda from February 21-28 as a UCI 2.1 after it was upgraded from 2.2 category last year, organisers of the events revealed Sunday in Kigali.This upgrade makes ‘Tour du Rwanda’  the second biggest road race tour on the continent after Gabon’s La Tropicale Amissa Bongo.

According  to UCI regulations, for a road race to be considered a 2.1 race  category, it has to attract many UCI World Tour Teams and UCI  professional continental teams, as well as UCI continental and national  teams.

Tour du Rwanda was established in 1988 before going on to become part of Africa UCI in 2009.

It has since grown by leaps and bounds, attracting over 450 riders from across the world.

Further  details about the routes and stages of the next year’s edition of the  competition are yet to be announced by the organisers.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top