Tour du Rwanda international cycling competition new dates confirmed

The Tour du Rwanda international road cycling competition will take place in Rwanda from February 21-28 as a UCI 2.1 after it was upgraded from 2.2 category last year, organisers of the events revealed Sunday in Kigali.This upgrade makes ‘Tour du Rwanda’ the second biggest road race tour on the continent after Gabon’s La Tropicale Amissa Bongo.

According to UCI regulations, for a road race to be considered a 2.1 race category, it has to attract many UCI World Tour Teams and UCI professional continental teams, as well as UCI continental and national teams.

Tour du Rwanda was established in 1988 before going on to become part of Africa UCI in 2009.

It has since grown by leaps and bounds, attracting over 450 riders from across the world.

Further details about the routes and stages of the next year’s edition of the competition are yet to be announced by the organisers.