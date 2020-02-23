Tour du Rwanda: Russian Fedorov dominates Stage 1

Russian Yevgeniy Fedorov on Sunday took the overall lead in the first stage of the Tour du Rwanda, following an uphill sprint win in 2 hours, 44 minutes, and 59 seconds on a total distance covering 144.4km between Kigali and Rwamagana- Kigali.Fedorov’s prowess in uphill sprints and his uncanny ability to stay upright, shone through as the peloton entered the five final kilometre followed by most of the main contenders including Eritrean Mulueberhan Henok who arrive in second position in 2 hours, 45 minutes, and 14 seconds.

“There’s this battle going on constantly and that makes it more stressful,” the 20-year-old Russian road racing cyclist told reporters ahead of the second stage on Monday which will cover a total distance of 120.5km between Kigali and Huye, a small city in the south of the country.

Following and the results of Stage 1 of Tour du Rwanda 2020, the standings look like this:

1. Yevgeniy Fedorov (Russia) : 2h44’59” (Vino – Astana Motors, Khazakistan club)

2. Mulueberhan Henok (Eritrea): 2h45’14” (UCI ProTeam Nippo–Delko–One Provence, French club)

3. Biniam Ghirmay Hailu (Eritrea): 2h45’17” (UCI ProTeam Nippo–Delko–One Provence, French club)

4. Carlos Julián Quintero Noreña (Columbia): 2h45’18” (UCI Continental team Terengganu Cycling Team., Malaysian club)

5. Patrick Byukusenge (Rwanda): 2h45’20” (Benediction Continental Team, Rwandan Club)

6. Patrick Schelling (Switzerland): 2h45’25” (Israel Start-Up Nation, Israeli Club)

7. Natnael Tesfazion (Eritrea): 2h45’25” (Natura4Ever-Roubaix team, French Club)

8. Areruya Joseph (Rwanda): 2h45’25” (Martinican amateur team Pédale Pilotine, French club)

9. Kent Main (South Africa): 2h45’28” (Pro-touch South African Club)

10. Daniel Felipe Muñoz Giraldo (Columbia): 2h45’28” ( UCI ProTeam Androni Giocattoli–Sidermec, Italian Club)

The following are more routes and stages of the 12th edition of the Tour du Rwanda cycling race:

Stage 2 (24 Feb): Kigali – Huye (South) – (120.5km)

Stage 3 (25 Feb): Huye – Rusizi (South West) – (142.0km)

Stage 4 (26 Feb): Rusizi – Rubavu (North West) – (206.3km)

Stage 5 (27 Feb): Rubavu – Musanze (North) – (84.7 km)

Stage 6 (28 Feb): Musanze – Muhanga (South) – (127.3km)

Stage 7 (29 Feb): Kigali – Kigali (4.5km)

Stage 8 (1 March): Kigali – Kigali (89.3km)

Tour du Rwanda which since last year entered a new era from a UCI 2.2 category race has became the second African cycling event at a 2.1 UCI level – the other being Gabon’s La Tropicale Amissa Bongo.

The 2020 route will once again feature mountainous roads with a concentration of climbs coming toward the end of the competition in the streets of Kigali, including three passages of the Wall of Kigali, one of the steep cobble-stone streets in the Rwandan capital.