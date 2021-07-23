Tourism: Cameroon braces up to make most of AFCON 2021

Stake holders in the tourism sector in Cameroon are reviewing strategies to sell all Cameroonian tourism destinations to the outside world as the country prepares to host the 2021 Total Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON come January 2022.

An extra-ordinary session of the National Tourism Board to brainstorm on strategies to promote tourism and leisure activities within the framework of the AFCON 2021 took place Thursday July 22 in Yaounde.

At the gathering chaired by the Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute, Chairperson of the National Tourism Board, stake holders in the sector said touristic sites and infrastructures including hotels, restaurants and other related facilities are being developed and existing ones upgraded.

They further indicated that moves have been taken to beautify the towns, install traffic sign posts and tourist guides highlighting the most important tourist attractions in host cities among others.

Those tasked with overseeing the improvement of infrastructures ahead of the upcoming AFCON were urged to intensify efforts towards enhancing the tourism potentials of the different towns and facilities concerned.

The attention of Africa in particular and the world in general will be focused on Cameroon from January 9 to February 6 when the country will be hosting the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

This continental jamboree will provide a once-in-many years opportunity for the country to showcase its touristic potentials to promote the Cameroon destination.

The competition will equally serve as an opportunity for Cameroon to continue recovering from the crippling effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as the tourism sector has been seriously affected with stake holders suffering huge financial losses.

They and the Government are therefore bent on making the most of this upcoming high-profile sports event to benefit from an economic boost.

The last time Cameroon hosted the AFCON was in 1972.