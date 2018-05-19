Tourism must embrace all South Africans – Official

More work needs to be done to ensure that the benefits of tourism are accessible to all South Africans and not just the privileged few, Deputy Tourism Minister Elizabeth Thabethe said Friday.Delivering her ministry’s budget vote in Cape Town on Friday, the deputy minister said the South African destination experience relied on the diverse offerings of many enterprises.

“Tourism must become a sector that embraces all South Africans,” Thabethe said.

She said her ministry is implementing human resource developmental initiatives “in a way that will include the participation of more people, with a bias toward developing youth and women entrepreneurs.”

“The Tourism Sector Strategy was completed in 2017 and has mapped the skills needed by industry, such as chefs training,” she said.

The deputy minister said the ministry would like to strengthen the National Youth Chefs Training Programme, administered in partnership with the South African Chef Associations and some hotels, in order to enable unemployed youth to gain access to the hospitality industry once they have acquired their three-year qualifications in professional cookery and pastry.

“We are happy to announce that this nationwide programme is now in its fifth phase and has benefited a total of 1,867 young people. In the past year alone, we have seen 76 young chefs being placed in international hotels in the United States of America and 20 in the Seychelles,” she said.

Thabethe said the 12-month placement in experiential learning has exposed the youth internationally and has sharpened their culinary skills in French, Portuguese and Italian cuisine, among others, to the extent that four of the young chefs were offered permanent employment in the Seychelles.

Through the US Placement Programme, created in partnership between the National Ministry of Tourism, Awesome Travel and the South African Chefs Association, have exposed 600 graduates to advanced cookery, restaurant management, hotel management, and financial management skills.